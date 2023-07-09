Vigilance team arrested former Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni, action taken in disproportionate assets case

Punjab Former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni has been arrested by the Vigilance team. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau took action against OP Soni on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during the period 2016 to 2022.

In the disproportionate assets case, a complaint was lodged against the former deputy CM on November 8, 2022.

Significantly, a case was registered against former Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni on November 8 last year. It was said in the complaint that former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni had acquired disproportionate assets by misusing his position while in the Congress government.

FIR lodged against OP Soni under Prevention of Corruption Act

The Vigilance team informed that an FIR has been registered against former Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni under sections 13, 1B and 13, 2 of Prevention of Corruption Act. The team said, from 2016 to 2022, the income of OP Soni and his family was around Rs 4.50 crore, but the expenditure was around Rs 12.48 crore. There was an allegation against the former deputy CM of making property in the name of wife and children.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni for amassing assets disproportionately to his known sources of income during the period of 2016 to 2022: Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/JDQfXrmHWW

— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023



Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann started campaign against corruption

The Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab has started a campaign against corruption under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Under which continuous action is being taken.