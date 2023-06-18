Vigorous preparation in America to welcome Prime Minister Modi

Washington, June 18 (Hindustan). Preparations are in full swing in America to welcome the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Vigorous preparations have been made for this. Prime Minister Modi is arriving on his first official state visit to America next week. Renowned Hollywood actress and singer Mary Milben will perform at his New York and Washington DC shows. This information was given in the release on Saturday.

Actress Milben (38) is an American citizen of African descent. Milben has become popular among Indians by lending her voice to India’s National Anthem-Jana Gana Mana… and Bhajan-Om Jai Jagdish Hare…. According to the release, Milben will participate in the ninth International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the North Lawn of the United Nations Headquarters (UNHQ) under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Actress Milbane says she looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi along with UN General Assembly President Saba Korosi, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. According to the release, Milben has also been invited to perform at an Indian community event to be held at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington on June 23.

Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the US from June 21 to June 24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Biden and his wife will host Modi for a state dinner on June 22. Prime Minister of India Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress (Parliament) on 22 June. He will also address a gathering of Indian-Americans from across the country on June 23 at the International Trade Center and Ronald Reagan Building in Washington.

Milben says she is looking forward and excited about India’s Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US. This visit is a festival of Indo-US relations. It is the confluence of the two largest democracies of the world. It is the supreme example of the intimacy of the world’s most important ally countries.

Milben has been officially invited by the Steering Committee of the US Parliament to perform at various events during the official state visit of Prime Minister Modi. Milben was invited to perform at India’s Independence Day celebrations in August 2022.