Vijay, who killed gangster Sanjeev Jeeva in Lucknow court, improving his health, police will seek custody on Monday

Lucknow: Police have made preparations to take into custody Vijay Yadav (24), the attacker who shot dead the notorious gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva of western Uttar Pradesh on June 7 in the Special Court (SCST) premises in the capital. After the shootout, the health of Vijay Yadav, who was injured by the beating of the lawyers, has improved. He has started eating by mouth. He is recuperating in the jail hospital. Jail officials said that though Vijay has started taking food by mouth, he is still on medication. A team of doctors visited Vijay at the hospital and confirmed that his health is improving. The doctor submitted the report after the checkup on Sunday.”

Police will seek police remand of Vijay on Monday

Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Upendra Kumar Aggarwal said they would seek Vijay’s police remand on Monday, as his condition is expected to improve further by then and he would be able to answer questions. In addition, FSL will soon share the findings of its crime scene inspection with the police. The FSL report will include crime scene reconstruction, strike report from the ballistics of the revolver and forensic data extraction of the recovered mobile phone, etc.

A high-security barrack is also ready in the jail

A senior official said that they will collate all the reports during the interrogation of the accused. He said that “we are making a list of his friends, associates whom he had contacted in the last three months.” Also, a high-security barrack has also been prepared in the jail, where Yadav will be kept after his recovery. The barrack will be under CCTV surveillance and all the policemen deployed in its security will be wearing body worn cameras. The police have scanned the CCTVs around the courts in Kaiserbagh and the bus depot and are checking the hotels where he stayed.

Trend shooter killed gangster Sanjeev Jeeva with 6 lakh revolver, 12 thousand cartridges, PM report surfaced

Jeeva was shot as soon as he entered the court

Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, convicted of killing former UP minister Brahmadutt Dwivedi, was shot dead by Vijay Yadav outside a crowded court in Lucknow while in police custody. The incident took place at 3.50 pm when 48-year-old Maheshwari, who was part of the Mukhtar Ansari gang and an accused in the 2005 BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder case, was being taken to the SC/ST court for hearing in another case. An 18-month-old girl, her mother and two police constables and a sub-inspector who were present on the spot were also hit by the bullets.