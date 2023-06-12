Vijay Yadav, the killer of Sanjeev Jeeva, revealed on camera, Aslam had given contract for the murder in Nepal, Video Viral

Lucknow: A video of Vijay Yadav killing gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva in the court is becoming increasingly viral. Vijay Yadav is saying in the video that Aslam had given him the contract to kill Jeeva in Nepal. Aslam’s brother Atif was shaved by Sanjeev Jeeva in Lucknow jail. To avenge his brother’s insult, Aslam had given him a contract to kill Jeeva for Rs 20 lakh.

New revelations are happening every day in the Sanjeev Jeeva murder case. Although the police have not yet reached any conclusion. A video of Sanjeev’s killer Vijay Yadav went viral on Monday. It is being told that this video is from the day of the murder. When Vijay Yadav was admitted to the hospital after being beaten up by the police. Vijay is giving a statement during that time that Aslam had given him the contract to kill Jeeva in Nepal.

Apart from this, the police is now looking for the builder who had given Vijay Yadav the weapon. It is being told that this builder runs a construction company in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. This builder is also close to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The builder had also provided weapons to the Bishnoi gang.

