Vilfand warned Muscovites about a cold snap from February 21

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said on February 18 that a cold snap is expected in Moscow from February 21.

According to him, Monday, February 20, will be a transitional day before frost. It is expected that the temperature both at night and during the day will be kept at -4 … -7 degrees.

On Tuesday frosts in the capital will intensify. The air temperature will drop to -14 … -16 degrees at night and -9 … -10 degrees during the day.

“Such a temperature background is 4-5 degrees below the climatic norm, that is, the cooling will be noticeable,” he quotes TASS.

On February 22 and 23, the temperature in Moscow will reach -11 … -16 degrees at night, and -4 … -9 degrees in the daytime. The weather on Defender of the Fatherland Day will be comfortable, despite the low temperature.

Vilfand noted that on Defender of the Fatherland Day the weather will be cloudy with clearings, light precipitation, frosty, “without any adverse events.”

In addition, warming will begin in the capital on February 24, the meteorologist added. On February 25 and 26, the temperature will be from -5 to 0 degrees, which is slightly above the norm.

The day before, the Hydrometeorological Center said that in the Moscow region it would be cloudy with clearings, in some places light snow, sleet and up to 12 degrees below zero.

Earlier, on February 16, Vilfand said that snowfalls and blizzards are expected in the capital over the weekend. Snowdrifts will grow by 10 cm. In addition, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, along with snowfalls, the wind is expected to increase to 17 m/s. As a result, blizzards are forecast.