Vilfand warned the Moscow region about a cold snap to -28 degrees next night

The air temperature next night will drop to -28 degrees in some regions of the Moscow region, and in the capital itself, the thermometers will display readings of up to -21 degrees. Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, spoke about this on February 21 in an interview with TASS.

“In Moscow next night, it is predicted to minus 19-21 degrees, and in the region, in low places – up to minus 28 degrees. This is due to the fact that very cold air masses move from the north and there is a slight cloudiness, so there is a combination of two effects – cooling of the underlying surface and advection (movement – Ed.) of cold, ”he said.

As Vilfand noted, during the day the temperature will be around 11-13 degrees, which is 9 degrees below the climatic norm. He also added that warming should not be expected on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

“Thursday night in Moscow [будет] up to 16-18 degrees below zero, and in the region – up to 23 degrees below zero, and in the daytime – minus 9-12 degrees,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Housing and Communal Services and Improvement Pyotr Biryukov announced that the temperature in the heating system of the capital was raised due to a cold snap. The official noted that low temperatures will remain in the capital region until Friday.