Village head’s son and relative stabbed to death in Ghazipur, stir due to double murder

Lucknow : In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, two cousins ​​were stabbed to death late on Wednesday night. There is a prime son among the dead. At the same time, the police reached the information and took the bodies in possession and sent them for postmortem. The SP, who reached the spot on Thursday morning, conducted hours of investigation and interrogated the family members and villagers. At the same time, the family members have given a complaint against a young man from the village who is absconding. On the other hand, there is a stir in the village due to the double murder.

Both went to the farm for some work at night

In fact, Vikas alias Indrajit Bind (17), son of village head Ramlal Bind of Badhaipur village of Muhammadabad police station area, along with Sunil Bind (18), a resident of Bauri village of Nonhara police station, and friend Sudama Bind, went to the farm late on Wednesday night for some work. Was. When they did not return home even after a long time, the relatives started searching for both the youths. The bloodied dead bodies of both were found lying in the field. Sharp weapon wounds were found on both the bodies.

The relatives informed the police about the incident. The police officers who reached the spot are engaged in the investigation of the case. The relatives have expressed suspicion of murder on a young man from the village itself. At present, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. SP Ghazipur Omveer Singh told that two people have been murdered. The relatives have raised doubts on a young man from the village itself. Police is engaged in the investigation of the case, will soon arrest the accused and expose the double murder case.

