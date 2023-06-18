Village Of IITians: Gaya’s Patwatoli once again created history, 45 students succeeded in JEE Advance

Went. Manpur’s Patwatoli was buzzing with JEE Advanced results on Sunday. A generation of IITians is being prepared in this area famous for cotton textile industry. Gulshan Kumar, a resident of Shivcharan Lane, a weaver laborer family, has achieved great success by securing All Over India General Rank 122nd and OBC (Category) 20th.

Gulshan’s family is financially weak

Gulshan’s early education started from the British English School in Manpur. After this, preparations were made in New Delhi and the name of the state was brought to glory. His parents are very weak financially. Gulshan’s father Tulsi Prasad is a weaving laborer and his mother Ganga Devi is a housewife. Gulshan’s father told that since childhood my son is intelligent in studies. He told that elder son Gulshan, second son is Tejas Kumar and younger son is Tanishk Kumar. Gulshan did his early education from Polytechnic English School, Manpur. In this, he passed 86 percent in CBSE 10th board and 96.4 percent after studying 12th from British English School. He told that before the result came, he had come to Delhi with his son.

Children are creating history in the midst of poverty

Shahul Kumar, son of a weaver laborer, resident of Manpur Patwatoli Shivcharan Lane, has secured All Over India General Rank 18969 in JEE Advanced 2023 and 4831 rank in OBC category. Successful student Shahul’s father Chudamani Prasad works as a laborer in the textile industry factory and mother Tileshwari Devi also supports the children by working as a laborer. The successful student said that he started his early education from the Private Polytechnic English School in Manpur, after that he was successful in Hansraj Public School, Gaya, scoring 86 percent in the 10th board and British English School, Manpur, by scoring 86 percent in the 12th examination.

Shahul studied under the guidance of maternal uncle and maternal grandfather

Shahul Kumar told that in the midst of poverty and hardship, today he achieved success by studying for six to eight hours at home on the guidance of maternal uncle and maternal grandfather. He told that he also took help in studies from a coaching institute in Gaya city. Parents are jubilant on the success of the child. The economic condition is so weak that five people are living in a house of 180 square feet.

Karan Verma got 4698th rank

Here Karan Verma (father Sheetal Verma and mother Poonam Devi), a resident of Abagila Devi place, has achieved success and increased respect. Karan Verma got 4698 in All Over India General Rank and 901 in OBC. Obtained success by securing 85 percent marks in 10th and 89 percent in 12th from the Bihar Board of Elementary Education. She is telling the credit of success to her parents.

Patwatoli including 45 nearby students successful

For the last three decades in Patwatoli, becoming an engineer, he is serving the country and abroad. This time apart from Gulshan Kumar, Pappu Kumar’s son Chaitanya Kumar (AIR rank 3046) and OBC 539, Ramesh Kumar’s son Sanya Prakash (AIR rank 6543) and OBC 1367, Tapan Kumar’s son Himanshu Kumar (AIR 62 62) and OBC has got 1250th rank. Apart from this, student Anurag Kishore got All Over India Rank 11424 and OBC 2669, Shiva Kumar got All Over India Rank 18463 and OBC 4217, Anchala Bharti got All Over India Rank 25250 and OBC 6700.

Ratan Deep Prasad All Over India 209585 & OBC 5420, Tanmay Kishore All Over India Rank 23771 OBC 6234, Pankaj Kumar All Over India 26182 & OBC 5980, Kashish Kumari All Over India 25550 OBC 6791, Sagar Raj All Over India 24300 Seventeen OBC 6409, Raju Kumar got All Over India Rank 22698 OBC 5037, Nishant Kumar OBC 7979 and SC 1247, Ankit Raj got All Over India 2987 OBC 530 rank. Here, Kanchan Kumari All Over India 22800 OBC 5870,

Mahika Kumar General 4074, Kamlesh Kumar General 5204, Ravi Kumar OBC Category 876, Alok Kumar OBC Category 2356, Tushar OBC Category 3456, Alok Kumar OBC Category 3558, Nitish Kumar OBC Category 5040, Khushi Kumari OBC Category 6729, Saurabh Kumar OBC Category 7994 , Ashish Kumar OBC Category 8200, Nitish SC Category 493, Karan Verma General 4698 OBC 501, Shubham Raj General Rank All Over India 7131, Harsh Kumar General Rank 8487 OBC 1891,

Gautam Kumar All Over India General Rank 12316, Shobhit Singh General Rank 14058, Shahul Kumar All Over India 18969 & OBC 4831, Rajkumar All Over India Rank General 208051 OBC 5380, Anshika Kumari General Rank 210 86, Asha Kumari General Rank 22224 OBC 5784, Shivam Kumar General 22621 OBC 5892, Shubham Kumar General Rank 22928 and OBC 5979,

Manish Kumar Gen Rank All Over India 23483, Aman Kumar Gen Rank 24770 OBC 6556, Khushi Kumari Gen Rank 33342 OBC 6729, Saumya Gupta Gen Rank 25374 OBC 6743, Anshika Kumari Gen Rank 26 022 OBC 6934, Krish Kumar Gen Rank 4475 OBC 852 Increased the respect of Manpur. Weaver leader Gopal Patwa and social workers Dukhan Patwa, Prem Narayan Patwa congratulated the successful students.