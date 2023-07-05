‘Village School’ gives dimension and flight to the dreams of youth

Bhadohi, 05 July (Hindustan Times). When imaginations get decorated and embellished, then expectations get wings. Intentions and spirits become strong. The destination is automatically decided. A vast change is visible in the thinking of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi towards rural development. A unique initiative of Gaurang Rathi, District Magistrate of Bhadohi district seems to be becoming an example in the whole of Uttar Pradesh and the country. Initiative has been started to give new direction to the youth by setting up ‘Gram Gyanalaya’ under innovation in the villages of Shahr-e-Colleen.

This is a unique innovation of its kind in the whole of Uttar Pradesh. In the 546 gram panchayats of the district, steps are being taken very fast towards the establishment of modern ‘Village Schools’. This work has started in about 150 villages. In the initial phase itself, at least 4000 students are getting quality education by joining it. Because of which the base of their educational development is getting very strong. This ‘Gram Gyanalaya’, which is showing its kind of modern thinking in the whole country, is rapidly attracting the youth. The people’s representatives of the Yogi government are seen actively participating in this. District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi and Superintendent of Police Dr. Anil Kumar, who are associated with the axis of development, are giving their contribution.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi has informed the government about the vision of 'Village School' through PPT in the video conferencing related to the programs of development priority under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Secretary was so impressed by this initiative of innovation that he praised the District Magistrate and said that this report would be sent to the Government of India. Such facility will be made available in entire Uttar Pradesh.

This innovation is very unimaginable of its kind to create educational development and competitive competition among the youth. In order to give dimension to the dreams of the youth, this type of Gyanalaya i.e. reading room is being established in the Gram Panchayats. The reading room is well equipped with books, furniture, CCTV, Smart TV and facilities for online classes. Apart from this, under the Abhyudaya Yojana, retired teachers, spokespersons and experts in other subjects are guiding these students. A special room is being made in the concerned Panchayat or Village Secretariat building and it is being operated there.

For such children of rural areas who want to prove themselves in tough competition, youths are connecting with the unique system of village school in the village of district Bhadohi. The facility of the country’s famous online coaching institute Khan Sir and other academic coaching services is also being made available. Prati Yogita Darpan, Chronicle and other level monthly magazine and expensive books are available for competitive exams.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi says that we have seen a strange passion for studies among the youth of Purvanchal. They want to study but there are no facilities available for general weaker section students. His financial condition is not strong enough to go to Delhi Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaipur or other cities to take coaching for competitive exams. In such circumstances, the Village Library is a reading room with excellent and unique facilities. Where all modern facilities are available for study. Here young men and women preparing for jobs can give dimension to their destination. Uttar Pradesh and the Central Government are very serious about rural development. Now the village is getting direct economic facilities. Bhadohi Uttar Pradesh is setting an example.