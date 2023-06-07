Villages of Jharkhand will be connected to the city through Chief Minister’s Gram Gaadi Yojana, farmers and students will be facilitated

Every village of Bokaro district will now be connected with city connectivity. Means, the people of rural areas will have to spend very little money in coming to the district headquarters and on the fixed route. in this regard Jharkhand Chief Minister Gram Gaadi Yojana Review meeting was held. The route decided at the block level was reviewed in the meeting held at the DC office. All BDOs were asked to make a route chart and make a proposal.

Farmers, laborers, students will be facilitated to come to the city

DC Kuldeep Chowdhary said that the objective of the scheme is from village to block, district headquarters and city. transport facility have to be restored. This will facilitate the farmers, laborers and students of the village to reach the city. It will be easy for students to reach school-college, market for farmers and hospital for patients. Vehicle owners who join the scheme will also get a big relief in government tax.

Route chart found from 5 blocks of Bokaro

BDOs of various blocks including DTO Sanjeev Kumar were present on the occasion. It was told that the route chart was given by five blocks. However, this is the first stage. The route will be given to the Deputy Transport Commissioner Hazaribagh for certification. At the same time, some routes will be given back to the block level team for improvement.

Vehicles will run on the fixed route in every block

Under the scheme, vehicles will be run for the purpose of connecting the village to the city to strengthen the rural system. Vehicles will ply on fixed routes in every block. Under the scheme, special facilities will be given to the students coming from the village to the city, providing market to the farmers, Divyangjan, every person coming for treatment.

Very low fare will be taken from passengers

Under the scheme, an affordable fare will be charged from such passengers, which will be much less than the market. Vehicles with a minimum of seven to a maximum of 42 seats will ply under the scheme. Registration of buses or small vehicles running under this will be done in just one rupee. At the same time, the permit for 5 years will also be in one rupee only.