Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia got permission to practice abroad, also got exemption in selection trial

Central government Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia And Vinesh Phogat The exercises in Kyrgyzstan and Hungary have been approved under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Bajrang and Vinesh were leading the agitation going on for the last few months against the outgoing President of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Both had sent the proposal to the TOPS team of the Sports Ministry, which was accepted within 24 hours.

Bajrang will practice for 36 days in Kyrgyzstan

According to a release issued by the Sports Authority of India here, Bajrang will attend a 36-day training camp in Kyrgyzstan, while world championship medalist Vinesh will attend an 18-day training camp in Hungary after a week’s training in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Vinesh will be accompanied by her physio Ashwini Patil, practice partner Sangeeta Phogat and coach Sudesh while Bajrang will be accompanied by coach Sujit Mann, physio Anuj Gupta, practice partner Jitender and conditioning specialist Kazi Hasan.

Bajrang and Vinesh will go abroad at government expense

The government will bear the air tickets, boarding and lodging expenses, camp expenses, local transport and other expenses of Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, their practice partners and coaches. While the expenses of the rest of the support staff will be borne by the Olympic Gold Quest. Both will leave in the first week of July. After this decision of the government, Vinesh Phogat has thanked the government for giving permission to practice abroad.

There is opposition to exemption in selection trial

On the other hand, after six protesting wrestlers were exempted from the selection trials, some wrestlers’ coaches and their parents raised objections. The decision to exempt six protesting wrestlers from the Asian Games and World Championships trials has not gone down well with the wrestling fraternity, some coaches told the Indian Olympic Association’s ad-hoc committee on Thursday. The panel, headed by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, heard the views of national freestyle coach Jagmandar Singh, national Greco-Roman coach Hargobind Singh and national women’s coach Virender Singh Dahiya in an informal meeting held in Meerut.