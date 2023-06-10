Violence broke out as soon as panchayat elections were announced in Bengal, Congress worker shot dead

West Bengal Violence broke out as soon as the Panchayat elections were announced. A Congress worker was shot dead on Friday night. The incident is of Khadgram in Murshidabad district. In this incident where one Congress worker died due to bullet injury, two others are said to be injured.

FIR lodged against unknown

According to the information, the police has started investigating the matter. An FIR has also been registered against unknown assailants. Here, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary attacked TMC fiercely. He said that the Panchayat elections will not be peaceful under the leadership of the new State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha.

Adhir expressed apprehension of violence during panchayat elections

In a press conference held at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday, State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that the new Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha, who was close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother, has been given the post only for electoral benefits. Their aim is to benefit the Trinamool Congress by any means at the expense of the opposition parties.

There was also opposition to holding the Panchayat elections on July 8.

Adhir also opposed the announcement of holding Panchayat elections in the state on July 8. He said that there are about 60,000 booths in the state, while the police force is only 46,000. In such a situation, it is meaningless to talk about peaceful Panchayat elections on the basis of police. He demanded that the Chief Minister would have to assure that the Panchayat elections would be held in a smooth and peaceful manner. There will be no uproar and loss of lives in the state like last time.

Should we postpone the rally – Adhir Ranjan

Adhir lashed out at the ruling party demanding an extension of the deadline for filing nominations. He said that on June 15, Congress is going to hold a big meeting at Shaheed Minar. The last date for submission of nomination papers is on the same day, so why should we postpone the rally.

Congress will contest panchayat elections in alliance with CPI(M)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary announced on Friday that his party would contest the upcoming panchayat elections in the state in alliance with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M). He has asked the Congress workers to fully cooperate with the CPI(M) in the elections to be held on July 8. Let us tell you that the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress had jointly contested the West Bengal assembly elections in 2016 and 2021, apart from the Tripura elections earlier this year. Since then, both the parties are also cooperating in increasing the opposition unity.

