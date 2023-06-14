Violence continues ahead of Bengal Panchayat elections, bombs and stones thrown at jawans in Canning, police fired tear gas shells

Violence broke out at various places in West Bengal in connection with the filing of nominations for the Panchayat elections to be held on July 8 and workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties clashed with each other. The police used force to disperse the crowd. Continuation of filing nominations in South 24 Parganas and Bankura districts of the state Violence continues for the fifth day doing.

ISF-Trinamool supporters clash in Bhangarh

Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress KP supporters clashed with each other in Bhangad area of ​​South 24 Parganas, about 30 km from Kolkata. To control the situation, a heavy police force was sent there, who lathi-charged to disperse the crowd. Supporters of both the parties tried to prevent each other from filing nominations and in the process hurled bombs and damaged several cars, injuring several people.

Many policemen including SDPO injured in Canning

Violence also broke out in Canning area of ​​South 24 Parganas district, where miscreants allegedly belonging to members of Trinamool’s dissident groups tried to prevent official candidates of the party from filing nominations. Police said that the miscreants hurled bombs and pelted stones at the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel. To control the situation, the police had to fire tear gas shells. Police has detained 17-18 people. Many policemen including SDPO have been injured.

Trinamool-BJP workers clash at Indas in Bankura

According to police officials, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with Trinamool supporters outside the nomination center in Indas area of ​​Bankura. Despite police trying to control the situation, supporters of both the parties clashed with each other and pelted stones at each other.

Panchayat elections: Shubhendu Adhikari said – Opponents are being prevented from nomination in 50 blocks, warned the commission

The nomination process started on June 9 will end tomorrow

The process of filing nominations for the panchayat elections began on June 9 and since then there have been violent incidents in various parts of the state to stop nominations. All opposition parties including BJP, Congress and CPI (M) have accused the Trinamool Congress of using muscle power to prevent candidates of other parties from filing nominations.

ISF accuses Trinamool of violence

ISF leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui said that Trinamool Congress goons are resorting to violence since last night to prevent our candidates from filing nominations. At the same time, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh rejected the allegations of the opposition and said that the ISF is trying to incite violence in the area.

