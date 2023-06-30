Violence continues in Manipur, clashes between police and protesters continue, Rahul Gandhi to meet victims

Manipur Violence: The cycle of violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. On Thursday, two suspected rioters were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Harao Thel village of Kangpokpi district. Five other people have been injured in this incident. At the same time, the officials told that the armed rioters had fired without any provocation. The Army said that the security personnel responded in an orderly manner to bring the situation under control. He said that two suspected armed rioters were killed and five others were injured in the encounter in the village.

Police released tear gas shellsOfficials said that after the violence, members of both rioting communities tried to take out a procession with the dead bodies to the chief minister’s residence in Imphal. At the same time, when the police stopped them from going to the Chief Minister’s residence, the procession turned violent. The police fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd gathered at Khwairamband market in the heart of Imphal. Meanwhile, the protestors burnt a tire in the middle of the road.

BJP office attackedRioters attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Manipur. The army said armed rioters started firing unprovoked in the early hours of the morning. To prevent the rioters from spreading violence, police teams along with RAF reached the spot and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, the security forces sent the dead body to the mortuary of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here for postmortem.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Manipur tour Amidst the violence here, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for Moirang from Imphal this morning. According to Congress state president Keesham Meghchandra, he will visit the relief camps and meet the affected people there. Later, he will return to Imphal and meet 10 like-minded party leaders, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and members of civil society organisations.

Let me tell you, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur on Thursday. During his tour, Rahul Gandhi also went to Churachandpur to meet the people who were displaced due to caste violence in Imphal. However, the police stopped Rahul Gandhi even before reaching Churadanpur. The police did not allow Rahul Gandhi to go ahead citing security reasons. After this, Rahul Gandhi went to Churachandpur by helicopter and met the victims in the relief camp.

Why violence has erupted in ManipurSignificantly, more than 100 people have died in the ethnic violence that broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur in early May. The clashes began after a tribal solidarity march was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status in Manipur. Let me tell you, 53 percent of the population of Manipur belongs to the Meitei community and it mainly lives in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribal communities like Naga and Kuki constitute 40 per cent of the population and live mainly in the hilly districts.