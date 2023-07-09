Violence continues in Manipur, ethnic groups using drones to target each other

Manipur Violence: Technology is proving to be both a boon and a curse in the violence-hit state of Manipur. On the one hand, the Army and Assam Rifles are using drones for relief and rescue work, while on the other hand, ethnic groups are using quadcopters (drones) to target each other. Officials said that it has come to the notice of the security agencies that the conflicting groups are using quadcopters to find out each other’s position. He told that the people of the Meitei community are mostly using this quadcopter in the Imphal Valley while the people of the Kuki community are using them in the hilly areas.

Officials said these quadcopters are being used extensively in Phougakchao, Kangvi Bazar and Torbung Bazar in southwest Manipur where villages of both the communities are situated side by side and the security forces have prevented the two communities from fighting with each other. A ‘buffer zone’ has been created for He told that despite the presence of security forces, Loibol in Senapati district and Liemaram in Vishnupur district remain the centers of violence.

Officials said the mistrust between the two communities has run so deep that they are using technology to keep tabs on each other. He told that these quadcopters are easily available in the market and day or night continuous firing is being done by groups to bring down each other’s quadcopters.

A quadcopter, often called a quadrotor, is an unmanned rotary-wing aircraft that can take off using four rotors. Each of these consists of a motor and propeller. Unlike conventional planes or helicopters, which rely on engines or tail rotors to fly, none of this happens in quadcopters. On the other hand, drones are being used for relief and rescue work by the Army and Assam Rifles, who have rescued around 2000 civilians in Kakching district of South-East Manipur.

