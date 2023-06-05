Violence does not stop in Manipur: Army sets up mega health camp, militants set fire to ‘agreement camp’

Imphal : Violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. The Indian Army on Monday organized a mega health camp at the violence-hit border villages of Oksumbung and the relief camps at Toronglobi. At the same time, there is also news that angry villagers set fire to an empty camp in Sugnu in Kakching district of Manipur. This is the same camp where United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) militants were lodged after signing a peace deal with the government. Police told that the militants carried out the arson at this time, at that time this camp was empty.

929 people were treated in mega health camp

According to media reports, the Indian Army along with the district administration and medical authorities on Monday organized a mega health camp at violence-hit border villages Oksumbung and Toronglobi and relief camps. According to the report, in this mega health camp of the army, 929 people were treated after giving free medical consultation and medicines were distributed free of cost. About 1054 people from remote areas, border villages and relief camps were treated in the mega health camp. About 520 women and 260 children were included in these.

Manipur | Indian Army with District Administration & Medical Authorities organized a Mega Medical Camp at affected bordering villages & relief Camps at Oksumbung and Torongloabi on June 5. Free medical consultation, treatment & medicines were distributed to 929 people. The mega… pic.twitter.com/OI2T1neKmc

— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023



Kuki militants set on fire after firing

On the other hand, there is also a news that angry villagers set fire to an empty camp at Sugnu in Kakching district of Manipur. This is the same camp where United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) militants were lodged after signing a peace deal with the government. Police told that this camp was empty during the arson. Besides, villagers are angry after militants torched at least 100 houses, including the house of Congress MLA from Sugnu, Ranjit, at Serau in Kakching district on Saturday night.

Firing continues between militants and security forces

Police said that for the last two days, there was exchange of fire between the militants and the security forces almost round the clock. On Sunday, before the arson, joint forces of the state police, including the Indian Reserve Battalion and the Border Security Force, along with village volunteers, had an encounter with the militants at the Nazareth camp. After this the militants left their camp and ran away. The villagers later set ablaze the camp, which used to train newly recruited Kuki militants, on Sunday night.

Houses set on fire in Langol

In another development, some houses were set ablaze at Langol in Imphal West district on Sunday by unidentified persons, police said. At least 98 people have died and 310 others have been injured in the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently living in 272 relief camps. The clashes broke out after a tribal solidarity march was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Manipur. 53% of Manipur’s population belongs to the Meitei community and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. The tribals – Naga and Kuki constitute 40 per cent of the population and live in the hilly districts.

Manipur Violence: Who is responsible for Manipur violence? Three-member panel constituted for investigation

Commission will investigate violence

Earlier, after the settlement with UKLF militants during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the central government has also announced the formation of a three-member commission to investigate the Manipur violence. This commission will be headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajay Lamba. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of Manipur to remove the blockade on National Highway-2 so that basic and essential items like food, medicine and fuel could reach the state.