Violence erupted again ahead of West Bengal panchayat elections, four people injured, TMC supporters showed black flags to the Governor

Kolkata: Panchayat elections are to be held in West Bengal on 8 July. Before this violence broke out once again. Violence broke out in Domkol in Murshidabad district on Monday when the candidates of the CPIM went for campaigning. During the election campaign, there was a clash between Trinamool and CPIM supporters. TMC supporters accused of spoiling the atmosphere. Bombs were hurled and firing took place in the clash between the two sides. In this, 4 TMC workers have been injured. He has been admitted to the hospital. Here, Trinamool Congress supporters in Siliguri showed black flags to Governor CV Anand Bose and raised slogans against him.

4 injured in violence again before West Bengal Panchayat elections

Violence broke out once again before the West Bengal Panchayat elections. Trinamool and CPIM supporters clashed with each other during the election campaign at Domkol in Murshidabad district on Monday. Local people tell that the candidates of CPIM were campaigning in Domkol. Meanwhile, TMC supporters accused of spoiling the atmosphere and went to the crowd. Bombing and firing took place during the clash. In this, 4 TMC workers have been admitted to the hospital. Let us tell you that on July 8, Panchayat elections are to be held in West Bengal.

Opposition unity will be seen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections! There are many challenges in West Bengal, UP-Punjab

Showed black flags to Governor CV Anand Bose

Here, Trinamool Congress supporters showed black flags to Governor CV Anand Bose in Siliguri. He was on a tour of North Bengal and was meeting Vice Chancellors of different universities. Meanwhile, TMC workers in North Bengal University raised slogans against him and showed black flags.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Why did TMC MP Shatabdi Rai lose her temper in Gangpur village? West Bengal Panchayat elections 2023