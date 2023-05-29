Violence erupted again in Manipur before Amit Shah’s visit, 5 people died so far, know how the situation is now

Union Home Minister Amit Shah He is on a three-day Manipur tour from today. But violence erupted again in the state on Sunday, just a day before his visit. In which 5 people have died so far. While 12 people are injured. With three more people succumbing to their injuries while undergoing treatment in hospitals, the death toll in the clashes a day earlier rose to five on Monday.

Tension prevails in Manipur

A day after a sudden clash and firing incident between militants and security forces, the situation in ethnic conflict-hit Manipur remained calm but tense. Officials gave this information on Monday. An official said that the search operation by army and paramilitary personnel is going on in Imphal Valley and surrounding districts. He told that the purpose of the army operation is to find and seize illegal stock of weapons.

40 militants killed in Manipur violence so far

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that around 40 heavily armed militants involved in arson of houses and firing on people have been killed since the security forces launched the operation to restore peace in the state.

Violence erupted during the search operation

Officials said the latest clashes began after the army launched a search operation to disarm communities in order to restore peace.

Violence erupted in Manipur for the first time

Over 75 people have lost their lives in ethnic clashes in Manipur after the Meitei community organized a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts on May 3 to protest their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. 53 percent of Manipur’s population belongs to the Meitei community and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Naga and Kuki constitute 40 percent of the population and live in the hilly districts.