Violence flares up again in Manipur, two houses set ablaze, three including former MLA arrested

Manipur Violence has flared up again. The protesters set two houses on fire. Here, three people including a former MLA were arrested in the violence case. It is being told that the MLA and three others forced people to close their shops on the force of arms, after which violence erupted once again. However, no casualty has been reported in this incident of arson. The mob also thrashed one of the miscreants, while others managed to escape. Three people were later taken into custody.

CM Biren Singh appealed to the people to maintain peace

CM N Biren Singh appealed to the people not to set fire to the houses of the innocent. “We will initiate legal action against those involved in illegal activities… We have also decided to call in 20 more companies of security personnel from central forces,” he said. He told that one of the three people arrested is a former MLA from the northeastern state. There have been reports of violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state since May 3.

Army had to fire teargas shells to disperse the crowd

Army personnel deployed in the area reached the spot and used force to disperse the crowd and fired teargas shells, causing minor injuries to some people. Local people protested this incident by burning tires on the road. The curfew was earlier relaxed in East Imphal district but was tightened after this incident.

Manipur violence: Center files status report, tells SC it was necessary to maintain peace in the state

About 10,000 soldiers deployed for peace restoration in Manipur

About 10,000 soldiers of the Army and Assam Rifles are currently deployed in the state. Security forces are conducting aerial surveillance with drones and Cheetah helicopters. The Chief Minister said, timely action will be taken against those who spread hatred and enmity on social media inside and outside the state. He said that an FIR would be lodged and he would be punished.

internet service suspended after violence

Internet services have been suspended since the violence started in the state. It is alleged that people of Meitei and Kuki communities living outside the state are spreading hatred through their respective social media posts. Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in several districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.