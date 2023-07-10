Violence in Bengal Panchayat elections: Nadda forms BJP’s fact finding committee, TMC will send 4-member team to Manipur

Politics has now intensified on the violence in Bengal Panchayat elections. panchayat elections Voting took place on Sunday (8 July 2023). During this, there was fierce violence, in which 10 people were officially confirmed dead, while unofficially 18 people died. The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to send a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the violence in Bengal elections. In response to this, the Trinamool Congress announced to send a four-member committee to Manipur.

JP Nadda formed a 4-member fact-finding committee

In fact, in the Panchayat elections in Bengal on Sunday violence After that, on Monday, re-voting had to be done at 696 booths. Today’s voting was peaceful as compared to yesterday under the supervision of central forces. However, even today two deaths have been reported in election violence. After the elections were over, BJP national president JP Nadda formed a four-member fact-finding committee, which would submit its report on the election violence in Bengal.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Convenor of BJP’s Fact Finding Committee

JP Nadda has included Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dr. Satyapal Singh, Dr. Rajdeep Roy and Rekha Verma in this committee. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has been made the convenor of this committee. Dr. Satyapal Malik is a Member of Parliament and has been the Commissioner of Mumbai Police. Rajdeep Roy and Rekha Verma are both MPs. Rekha Verma is also the National Vice President of BJP.

TMC leaders will go to Manipur under the leadership of Derek O’Brien

When the BJP formed a fact-finding committee on the violence in the Bengal elections, the Trinamool Congress also announced in response that it would send a four-member committee to Manipur. This committee will give its report on the ongoing violence in Manipur. Derek O’Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Dola Sen have been included in the Trinamool Congress committee. All of them will go to Manipur on 14th July.

