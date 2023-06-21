violence not stopping in manipur fierce firing once again security forces deployed on the spot sbh

Manipur Violence Update: Violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. Various types of news related to violence have been coming from Manipur. The news came this morning that there has been intermittent firing at two places here late in the night. This incident of firing is from Thangjing in Manipur East. Police officers informed about this incident today. Giving information, police officials said that before the firing stopped, the sound of firing 15-20 bullets from automatic weapons was heard. At the same time, another officer said that the sound of firing late night was heard about 2 km north of Sugnu. If reports are to be believed, there has been news of intermittent firing from Geljang and Singda in Kangchup area.