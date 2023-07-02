violent clash case in dhanbad police conducting raid to arrest accused people from both sides running unk

Dhanbad News: Tension prevailed on both the sides after a violent clash between the two sides on Friday in Chattabad Caludih Khatal over the theft of Toto’s battery charger. On Saturday, in connection with the violent clash, the police arrested 34 people from both the sides and sent them to jail. Shops on Chhatabad main road of Katras-Phularitand road remained completely closed. Police was stationed everywhere. Katras SHO Randhir Singh has lodged an FIR in this regard. To avoid arrest by the police, people are running away. Along with the force, a fire fighting vehicle is also stationed near Chattabad. Baghmara SDPO Nisha Murmu, Baghmara Circle Officer Naval Kishore Singh, Katras Circle Inspector PK Jha, Katras SHO Randhir Singh, Madhuban SHO Chandan Bhaiya, Sonardih OP in-charge Shweta Kumari and other officials are keeping an eye on the spot. Officers had arrived several times.