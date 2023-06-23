Violent clash during land dispute in Banka, killing of old man by cutting with an ax

Dandy. In Bihar’s Banka, an old man was brutally murdered by cutting him with an ax in a land dispute. The case pertains to Gangapur Garhail village of Amarpur police station area. Here an old man was attacked and injured with an ax due to a mutual dispute. Relatives brought the injured 58-year-old Sadanand Mandal to the referral hospital in Amarpur. There the doctor after doing first aid referred Mayaganj Bhagalpur for better treatment in view of the serious condition. The old man died during treatment there.

The old man went to the shop

As soon as the information about the death of the old man was received, Pusa Devi, the wife of the deceased and other family members started crying. The son of the deceased told that on Friday morning his father had gone to the shop located in the village to get the ax sharpened. That’s why Vilas Mandal of the same village who was present at the shop forcibly injured his father by hitting him with an axe. The injured Vilas Mandal fell on the ground. He was admitted to the hospital in a hurry.

Demand to arrest the killer

Village sarpanch husband Surendra Sharma and villager Prafulla Chandra Mandal told that the deceased was a very mild-mannered person. The deceased has four sons and two daughters. In which Vashishtha Mandal, Mrityunjay Mandal, Tripurari Mandal used to help their father in farming, while the deceased’s younger son Rishi Mandal and daughter Kavita Kumari study in the village school. Strongly condemning the incident, he has demanded the police administration to punish the killer severely.