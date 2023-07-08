Violent collision between bus and bike in West Singhbhum, mercury teacher killed

Road accident in Jharkhand: A mercury teacher who was seriously injured in a collision with a passenger bus near the cemetery on Chakradharpur-Sonuva main road has died. The deceased teacher Surendra Jamuda (45) was a resident of Sirkapi village under Chakradharpur police station area. Late Jamuda was posted as Para teacher in Primary School, Sirkapi.

According to the information, after the school leave on Friday, late Jamuda was going to BRC Chakradharpur by bike at around 3 o’clock to submit the report of the school. At the same time, a bus going at high speed from Chakradharpur towards Sonuva hit him. In which the teacher was seriously injured. He was hurriedly admitted to the Sub-Divisional Hospital Chakradharpur for treatment.

Seeing the teacher’s condition worrying, he was referred to Sadar Hospital Chaibasa by the doctor of the hospital. Where he died during treatment at Sadar Hospital at around 8.45 pm. On death, a wave of mourning ran among the family members and relatives of Para teacher. The Sadar police station conducted the post-mortem of the dead body on Saturday and handed it over to the relatives. On the statement of the deceased’s brother, a case has been registered against the Chunmun passenger bus driver for rash and negligent driving.

