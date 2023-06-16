VIP number craze for vehicles in Jharkhand, the demand for this number is highest, know what is the rate

There is a lot of craze in Ranchi regarding VIP numbers. Especially for 0001 number in vehicles, people are booking it by going ahead till eight-eight series. The aim is that somehow they get the desired number. One lakh rupees is fixed for 0001 number. But, going ahead for several series and taking it, people are paying up to three lakh rupees instead of one lakh rupees.

There is so much craze regarding VIP numbers that since January 2023 till now, 0011 numbers have been sold nine times, 0050-eight times, 0020, 0025 and 1001 numbers have been sold seven-seven times. Presently JH 01 FD series is running in Ranchi. Whereas, for 0001 number the series has reached JH 01 FL. The most expensive of the VIP numbers in Jharkhand is 0001 number. Its cost is one lakh rupees. Whereas, the price of other numbers has been fixed at Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000.

vip number and rate



50 thousand rupees: 0002, 0003, 0004, 0005, 0006, 0007, 0008, 0009, 0010, 0011, 0022, 0033, 0044, 0055, 0066, 0077, 0088, 0099, 0786

25 thousand rupees : 0111, 0222, 0333, 0444, 0555, 0666, 0777, 0888, 0999, 1111, 2222, 3333, 4444, 5555, 6666, 7777, 8888, 9999, 0100, 0 200, 0300, 0400, 0500, 0600, 0700, 0800, 0900, 1000, 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000, 1001, 2002, 3003, 4004, 5005, 6006, 7007, 8 008, 9009

People are paying every cost to get their favorite numbers in vehicles. The situation is that for 0001 number, instead of one lakh rupees, they are giving up to three lakh rupees.

Praveen Kumar Prakash, DTO, Ranchi

DTO office is benefiting

The craze of VIP numbers is such that people are paying every cost for it. The DTO office is also benefiting from this. The situation is that the DTO office is getting revenue of up to Rs 40 lakh every month from VIP numbers.