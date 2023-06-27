VIP will strengthen its position in Uttar Pradesh, worker’s conference will be held in Ayodhya, Mukesh Sahni will also participate

Patna. Vikassheel Insaan Party chief and former minister Mukesh Sahni will soon hold his huge workers’ conference in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Mukesh Sahni himself will participate in this event. This information was given by the party’s national spokesperson Dev Jyoti. He told that this worker’s conference will be organized on July 2. Due to this event, the party will register its presence in Uttar Pradesh in a stronger and stronger way.

VIP will strengthen its position in Uttar Pradesh

Dev Jyoti said that in fact Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) is now eyeing to strengthen its position on Uttar Pradesh and increase its capacity to all booths. This is the reason why VIP is busy in strengthening its organization in Uttar Pradesh. In view of this, a VIP worker’s conference has been organized at Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya on July 2, in which VIP chief Mukesh Sahni will address the workers.

Next strategy will be considered

Workers and VIP party leaders from Ayodhya as well as other nearby districts like Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur and Basti will participate in this worker’s conference. Workers conference will be held at Tara Ji Resort, Devkali Bypass. Atul Gaur, the vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Committee, who is busy preparing for the conference, said that the workers are constantly working to take VIP’s policies to every village. The party hopes that a large number of workers and leaders will participate in it. He said that the officers of these four districts will participate in this meeting. Further strategy will be discussed in this meeting. Party founder and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni will also address the workers in the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah will hold public meeting in Lakhisarai tomorrow, BJP leaders engaged in preparations, helipad ready

Party engaged in strengthening the organization in UP and Jharkhand

Party’s national spokesperson Dev Jyoti said that VIP is fighting for their rights by becoming the voice of the marginalized people of the society and we all will have to struggle to take this fight to the end. He said that apart from Bihar, the party is continuously working to strengthen the organization in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSyScqS1k38)