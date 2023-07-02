Viral Video: 7 youths riding on a bike were making reels, police slapped them

Viral Video: Stunts sitting on the bike and making reels have become a pastime of people these days. But this hobby became expensive for the youth in UP. The video of not one, two or three, but seven youths riding on a bike went viral on social media. After this video came to the fore, the police issued a hefty challan of Rs 16,000 against the owner on the basis of the bike number.

Invoice of Rs 16 thousand cut

In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, seven youths riding a bike together were making reels while performing stunts. When this video of the youth went viral on social media, the police swung into action and challaned the vehicle. In the viral video, seven boys can be seen riding a bike. As soon as this video went viral on social media, the police identified the owner with the help of the vehicle’s number and issued a challan of Rs 16,000 against him.

Challan under Motor Vehicle Act

Unnao CO City Ashutosh Kumar told in the case that Unnao police had received this video through social media. In this video, seven youths are seen performing stunts sitting on a bike. The information of the bike was extracted from the RTO and the owner of the bike has been challaned under the Motor Vehicle Act. CO City told that the investigating officer has been directed to find out the owner of the bike. Legal action will be taken after taking his statement in this context. However, in this case the police have not taken any action against the makers of the video.