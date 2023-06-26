Viral Video: Suspecting of having an affair with his wife, the husband chopped off a person’s neck, tried to drink blood

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) : In Chintamani taluka of Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, a case of husband trying to drink blood by slitting a man’s throat has come to the fore in apprehension of love affair with his wife. Police said that they got information about the incident from a video viral on social media. He told that the accused was arrested on Sunday. According to the police, this incident is of June 19 and the victim’s life has been saved in the attack.

The accused and the victim live in the same locality

According to the information given by the police, Vijay and Maresh live in the same locality in a village in Chintamani taluka of Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. Vijay suspected Maresh of having an affair with his wife. Police said that the accused Vijay and the victim Maresh are residents of the same locality. Vijay suspected that Maresh was having an affair with his wife.

Tried to drink blood after slitting throat

Police said that the accused Vijay, along with his relative John Babu, took Maresh to an isolated place in Siddhpally on the pretext of some work on June 19. He told that there was an argument between Vijay and Maresh over the alleged love affair at that place and the accused slit Maresh’s throat. After this, blood started oozing from Maresh’s throat. After this, Vijay tried to drink the blood oozing from Maresh’s throat.

Vijay’s partner made the video

Police told that during this time John Babu kept recording the video of this whole incident with his phone. He told that after Vijay and John Babu had left the spot, Maresh reached the hospital with the help of the local people. He told that after getting information about the incident and the video surfaced, Maresh was traced and his statement was recorded. After this Vijay and John Babu were arrested.