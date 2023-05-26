Virat hits 250 million Instagram followers, first Indian to achieve this feat

New Delhi, 26 May (Hindustan Times). India’s star batsman Virat Kohli has become the first and only Indian to cross 250 million followers on Instagram.

He is third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the list of athletes with the most Instagram followers. Kohli is in excellent form at the moment. He recently scored two consecutive centuries as an opener for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat had a great IPL 2023 season, in 14 matches of IPL 2023, he scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six half-centuries this season, with his best score being 101*. He is the third highest run scorer in the league so far.

Virat has scored eight centuries in T20 cricket, including one international century for India and seven for RCB. He has scored 11,965 runs in 374 matches in his T20 career. Virat has a massive fan following, and has been the most followed personality on Insta for a long time now. Apart from this, he is also the most followed Asian on Instagram handle.