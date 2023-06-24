Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have the same average of 29 in the last three years, Akash Chopra made a big disclosure

After the announcement of the Indian team for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, the most uproar Cheteshwar Pujara There is a ruckus when K is thrown out. Team India’s number three batsman Pujara world test championship He was kept in the playing XI for the final, but he did not show any wonder. He could only score 14 and 27 runs. After the decision of the selection committee, Akash Chopra took a dig at the team selection.

Kohli compared to Pujara

Akash Chopra has compared the team’s star batsman Virat Kohli to Pujara. He said that if we talk about the last three years, the average of Virat and Pujara is the same. Chopar, speaking on his YouTube channel, highlighted the batting averages of top-order batsmen. He chose the period from January 2020 till date. Pujara and Kohli have the same batting average of 29.69 during this period.

Pujara scored 1455 runs in 28 matches

Despite being dropped last year, Pujara has been the highest performer for India in the last three years, scoring 1455 runs in 28 matches. Whereas Kohli managed to score 1277 runs in 25 matches. Chopra said, ‘Now that Pujara is no more, the question is whether it was the right decision? I am not going to form any opinion. I am only going to show some numbers of Indian batsmen in Test cricket in the last three years.

Rohit Sharma’s average better

Chopra further said, ‘Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs in 18 matches at an average of 43. Shubman Gill has an average of 32 in 16 matches and KL Rahul has an average of 30 in 11 matches. Pujara has an average of 29 in 28 matches. Kohli also has the same average in the same period. Kohli is as average as Pujara. The only difference is that Kohli has played three matches less than Pujara. Ajinkya Rahane, who has played 20 matches, has the worst average in this list at 26.50.