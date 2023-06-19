Virat Kohli and Steve Smith’s advice made this Australian star a hero in WTC final

Virat Kohli One of the best batsmen in the world. Many young cricketers like to take batting tips from him from time to time. Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey K also got some tips from Virat and he played memorable innings in the final match of the World Test Championship. Carey has been one of Australia’s most reliable batsmen in his two Tests in England so far this summer, scoring 180 runs in three innings and being dismissed only twice.

Virat Kohli gave special advice

He has looked at ease in the WTC final against India and now in the first Test of the Ashes. Earlier, Carey used to lose his wicket cheaply in an attempt to play unorthodox shots. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Carey revealed that he stopped playing the reverse sweep after being scolded for playing that shot by two of the best batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith and even his wife Eloise. Gave.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli’s net worth has crossed 1000 crores, know from where and how much he earns

Was forbidden from playing reverse sweep

Carey has attempted reverse sweep 17 times in 2023 and has been dismissed on 4 occasions. Recently in the first innings of the WTC final, he scored 48 and was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. The Australian wicket-keeper then revealed that his choice of shots had been criticized by Kohli and Smith, in contrast to what was already causing him trouble in India. He said, ‘When Virat Kohli and Steve Smith say something to you, why are you doing this? So you probably listen to them and listen to them.”

Carey played the match winning innings

Carey played a sweep shot on one occasion in the first innings against England at Edgbaston. When he had already crossed his half-century. Sweep is his favorite shot. Many former cricketers have also praised him for this. Carey scored an unbeaten 66 in the second innings of the World Test Championship final. In a way, Carey’s innings helped Australia win that match.