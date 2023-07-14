Virat Kohli becomes India’s 5th highest run scorer in Test cricket

New Delhi, 14 July (Hindustan Times). India’s veteran batsman Virat Kohli has become the fifth highest run-scorer of Indian cricketer in Test cricket. In this case, he has left behind former opener Virender Sehwag. Kohli achieved this feat on the second day of Dominica Test against West Indies on Thursday. Sehwag scored 8503 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 49.43, including 23 centuries and 31 fifties.

Kohli had 8515 runs at stumps on the second day in Dominica. Playing his 110th Test, he has scored 28 centuries and as many fifties and averages 48.93. At stumps on the second day, Kohli was on 36 off 96 balls as India were 312/2.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar continues to top the list of most runs scored by an Indian batsman in Test cricket. He is also definitely the highest run scorer overall. The Master Blaster played 200 Test matches, scoring 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

Current Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is second in this list. He played 163 Test matches, scoring 13265 runs at an average of 52.63. Dravid has scored 36 centuries and 63 fifties. He is followed by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar – the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Gavaskar has scored 10,122 runs in 125 Tests at an average of 51.12. He has scored 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries.