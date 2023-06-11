Virat Kohli created a flurry of records while playing WTC Final, left behind Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

WTC Final 2023 Virat Kohli’s New Record: Team India’s hopes now in the final match of the World Test Championship being played at the Oval Virat Kohli rests on. Kohli is completely set at the crease after scoring 44 runs till the end of the fourth day’s play. After getting out early in India’s first innings, Kohli seems to be in good touch in the second innings, which he would like to maintain on the fifth and final day of the title match. While batting in the second innings, King Kohli has also made many big records.

Kohli made a flurry of records

Virat Kohli has become the highest run scorer for India in ICC knockout matches. Virat has defeated Sachin Tendulkar in this matter. Sachin had a record of scoring a total of 657 runs in ICC knockout matches, which has now been broken by Kohli.

Most runs in World Test Championship

Virat Kohli has also become the highest run-scorer for India in the World Test Championship. Kohli has left Indian captain Rohit Sharma behind in this matter. Along with this, King Kohli has also completed 2000 runs in Test cricket against Australia. He is the fifth batsman to achieve this position.

Brian Lara left behind

While playing against Australia, Virat Kohli has also completed 5000 runs in international cricket. Kohli is the second batsman in the world to score the most international runs against Australia. Before Virat, only Sachin Tendulkar could score more than five thousand runs against the Kangaroo team. Sachin has 6,707 runs in international cricket against Australia. While Kohli has scored 5003 runs. He has left behind Brian Lara, who scored 4,714 runs against Australia.

Most runs against Australia in Test cricket

Apart from this, while playing against Australia in Test matches, Kohli has crossed the mark of 2000 runs. Kohli is the fifth Indian player to score the most runs against Australia in Test cricket. Kohli has completed 2037 runs so far. And Cheteshwar Pujara is at number four with 2074 runs. In this list, Sachin Tendulkar is present at number one with 3630 runs.

