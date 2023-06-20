Virat Kohli did a special post on social media on completing 12 years in Test cricket, see here

Team India star batsman Virat Kohli Made his debut in International Test Cricket on this day. On this special day, Kohli has brought a special message for all his fans. The star batsman completed 12 years in Test cricket on Tuesday. The former Indian captain made his debut in the longest format of cricket against West Indies at Sabina Park on June 20, 2011 and since then has scored 8479 runs in 109 matches.

Virat Kohli currently has 28 fifties and 28 centuries in Test cricket, with his highest score being 254 against South Africa. Kohli posted a picture of himself batting in Tests on Twitter with the caption, “12 years in Test cricket today. Forever grateful.” Kohli is currently one of the most popular athletes in the world. With more than 252 million followers on Instagram, Kohli is the most followed sportsperson on social media.

Virat’s total assets are more than 1000 crores

According to StockGrow, Virat Kohli has a net worth of Rs 1,050 crore, which is currently the highest among international cricketers. The 34-year-old cricketer earns Rs 7 crore from Team India’s ‘A+’ contract. His match fee for each Test is Rs 15 lakh, Rs 6 lakh for ODI and Rs 3 lakh for T20 match. Also, the former Indian captain earns Rs 15 crore annually from his Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful ♂️ pic.twitter.com/oYiB1jyC1A

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2023



Kohli earns 175 crores every year from advertisement.

Kohli is also the owner of several brands and has invested in seven start-ups including Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL and Sports Convo. Kohli also endorses more than 18 brands and charges Rs 7.50 to 10 crore annually per ad shoot, which is the highest by a person in Bollywood and sports industry. He earns around Rs 175 crore from such brand endorsements.