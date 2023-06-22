Virat Kohli is always with me whenever I need advice, Pakistani cricketer praised

pakistan batsman Ahmed Shahzad Indian batsman Virat Kohli Talked openly about his relationship with and described him as very humble. Known for his aggressive attitude on the field, Kohli shares good relations with players of other teams outside the field. Kohli and Shahzad started their careers almost at the same time. Kohli is currently a veteran batsman while the Pakistan batsman has been out of the national team for a long time.

Told Virat Kohli to be humble

Pakistan’s out-of-favour Ahmed Shehzad revealed his friendship with Virat Kohli and said the Indian batsman is always there for him whenever he needs any advice. He said, ‘Friendship is in the sense that we both respect each other a lot. He is always there whenever I need advice. He is very kind, very polite. I respect him a lot as a player.

Prepared to make himself the best batsman

Shahzad said, ‘Over the years, the way he (Kohli) has groomed himself, you know in every aspect of cricket, not only the way he plays, but also the way he speaks, the media. interact with. He played a big role in taking Indian cricket towards a new era. Salute to him Ever since I started playing cricket, I have not seen any player in my life who has adapted to it so quickly. I think his best is yet to come.

Kohli completes 12 years in Test cricket

Recently, the 34-year-old Kohli thanked his fans for completing 12 years in Test cricket. Kohli has so far scored 8479 runs in 109 Test matches in his career, which includes 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries. While he has scored 12898 runs in 274 ODIs at an average of 57.32 including 46 centuries. Kohli is also the highest run scorer in T20Is with 4008 runs in 115 matches.