Virat Kohli: King Kohli is sweating profusely in the gym before the West Indies series, see interesting pictures

Virat Kohli Gym Workout: A two-match Test series is to be played between India and West Indies from 12 July. The first Test match between the two teams will be played in Dominica. And before this match, the veteran batsman of Team India Virat Kohli Sweating profusely in the gym. One of the fittest players in world cricket, Kohli does regular exercise to keep himself fit. Kohli has recently shared some pictures of the gym on social media. In the pictures, he is seen doing leg exercises.

Virat Kohli sweats it out in the gym

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has shared two pictures of the gym on his official Twitter account. In one picture, Kohli is seen with the trainer, while in the other picture he is seen alone. While sharing these pictures, Virat Kohli wrote in the caption, ‘There should be legs every day. 8 years and counting continues. Please tell that Kohli is currently on West Indies tour, where he is going to play Test and ODI series. At the same time, this photo of him is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Everyday should be a leg day. 8 years and counting. pic.twitter.com/MgQK7LZHzI

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 8, 2023



Kohli’s bat did not work even in the WTC final

Significantly, Virat Kohli had earlier appeared in action in the World Test Championship final. However, even in the WTC final played against Australia, Kohli’s bat appeared silent. Kohli scored 14 runs in the first innings and 49 runs in the second innings. Please tell that Kohli has played 5 Test matches so far in 2023. Batting in 8 innings of these matches, he scored 360 runs at an average of 45. During this, a century innings (186) has come out of his bat. In such a situation, Indian fans will expect a good innings from Kohli in the series against West Indies.

Indian Test team against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Akshar Patel, Mohammad Siraj , Mukesh Kumar, Jaidev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

IND vs WI: West Indies team announced for the first Test against India, this all-rounder player returns Virat Kohli fitness