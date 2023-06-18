Virat Kohli: King Kohli’s net worth has crossed 1000 crores, know from where and how much he earns

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Net Worth: great batsman of india Virat Kohli Cricketers are the most popular sportsmen around the world. With over 252 million followers on Instagram, King Kohli has become the biggest celebrity on social media. At the same time, Virat Kohli has gone ahead of international cricketers even in terms of earning.

Indian star Virat Kohli’s net worth has crossed Rs 1000 crore. Stockgro has made this disclosure about Kohli’s net worth. According to his report, the net worth of the former India captain has gone up to Rs 1050 crore. This is the highest among all cricket players in the world.

Virat Kohli:Net Worth – 1,050cr.Per post charge – 8.9cr on Instagram, 2.5cr on Twitter.Properties – 110cr.Cars – 31cr.

The 34-year-old Virat has been placed in the ‘A+’ (A+) category by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He gets Rs 7 crore annually from the board under contract. Apart from this, his match fee is Rs 15 lakh for a Test, Rs 6 lakh for ODI match and Rs 3 lakh for T20 match.

Apart from the Indian team, Virat Kohli plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli earns Rs 15 crore annually from his IPL contract with RCB. Apart from this, Kohli is the owner of many brands. He has invested in seven start-ups, including Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL and Sports Convo.

Virat Kohli is also the brand ambassador of more than 18 brands and charges an annual fee of Rs 7.50 to 10 crores per advertisement shoot. This is the highest by any person in Bollywood and sports industry. He earns around Rs 175 crore from such brand endorsements.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Talking about social media, Kohli charges Rs 8.9 crore for a post on Instagram. At the same time, on Twitter, he charges Rs 2.5 crore per post. Virat has two houses. The house in Mumbai costs Rs 34 crore and the house in Gurugram costs Rs 80 crore.

Kohli is also fond of cars. He also owns luxury cars worth Rs 31 crore. Apart from these, Kohli is also the owner of FC Goa Football Club, which participates in the Indian Super League. At the same time, Virat is also the owner of football, tennis and wrestling teams.

