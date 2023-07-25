Virat Kohli overtakes Kim Kardashian and Jandaya on Instagram, has 255.6 million followers on social media

Virat Kohli The football superstar currently on the social media platform Instagram Lionel Messi And is the third most influential athlete after Cristiano Ronaldo. According to HypAuditor, the former Indian cricket team captain has 255.6 million followers and his average engagement on the app ranges between 4.1 million to 4.5 million per day. Overall, Kohli ranks seventh in the list ahead of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Hollywood actress Zendaya. When it comes to total followers, Ronaldo tops the list with 597.5 million, but with respect to engagement and influence, the report claims that the top spot belongs to famous singer-songwriter Selena Gomez.

Kohli recently scored his 29th Test century.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad on Friday, Virat Kohli grabbed headlines by scoring his 76th international hundred, which is also his 29th in this format. After resuming his innings from his night’s score of 88, Kohli reached triple figures with a boundary against Shannon Gabriel. With this, Kohli scored his 25th century while batting at number four. By doing this, Kohli went ahead of the great Brian Lara of West Indies. Lara retired with 24 centuries while batting at number four.

Most Test hundreds at number 4

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 44

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 35

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 30

Virat Kohli (India) – 25

Brian Lara (West Indies) – 24

Kohli is way ahead of Joe Root and Steve Smith

Among the current batsmen, former England captain Joe Root and Australia batsman Steve Smith have 19-19 centuries while batting at number four. The 34-year-old player was run out for 121 runs. This was only the third run out of his career. A direct hit by Alzarri Joseph at the non-striker’s end from square-leg scattered Kohli’s stumps as he tried to take a run. At the other end, Ravindra Jadeja was safely present in his crease. After getting out, Kohli congratulated Jadeja.

Kohli run out for the third time

Virat Kohli’s innings lasted for four and a half hours. He faced 206 balls and hit 11 fours. He made an important partnership of 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja. Generally Kohli bats at number three for Team India. But young opener Shubman Gill was part of the team on the West Indies tour. Gill had talked to coach Rahul Dravid that he wanted to bat at number three. In such a situation, Gill was promoted to number three, but Gill could not show any special feat in both the matches.

Kohli left Sachin behind

Team India’s former captain Virat Kohli has scored his 76th international century while playing his 500th international match. This is Kohli’s first century in an overseas Test after December 2018. The long wait for his century ended in that match, which is also the 100th Test between India and West Indies. This achievement of Virat has made it memorable. In addition, Kohli now has the most international centuries in 500 matches, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 75 international centuries in his first 500 international matches.

equaled sir donald bradman

Apart from Virat, only three other Indians Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have played 500 international matches for India. Kohli also became the team’s fifth highest run-scorer on the very first day, when he left behind former opener Virender Sehwag (8586 runs). Kohli equaled Sir Donald Bradman, an Australian great and one of the best batsmen in the history of the game, who scored 29 Test hundreds in his illustrious career. Virat Kohli was dismissed after scoring 121 runs in the first innings of the second Test. He faced 206 balls and hit 11 fours in his innings. India got the fifth blow in the form of Kohli on a score of 341.