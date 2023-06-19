Virat Kohli sweated profusely in the gym, shared the video and said this to the fans

Virat Kohli Gym Video: Team India veteran batsman Virat Kohli He is one of the best cricketers in the world in terms of fitness. Kohli is known all over the world as a fitness icon. Even if there is no series, Kohli pays full attention to his fitness. To keep himself fit, King Kohli sweats in the gym for hours. Videos of his gym often dominate social media. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has shared a new video of the gym on social media. But this time Kohli is looking a little angry.

Virat Kohli sweats it out in the gym

Virat Kohli has shared a post on his official Twitter handle. Kohli has shared two videos and a photo of the gym in this post. In these videos, Virat is seen doing workouts in pink T-shirt and white half pants. Along with this, Kohli wrote in the caption of this post, ‘Find excuses or be better.’ However, Kohli is seen very angry in this video. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Fans are constantly giving their feedback on this.

Look for excuses or look to get better. pic.twitter.com/qbTmcNlGfR

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2023



Kohli was flop in WTC final

Let us tell you that all the legendary batsmen of Team India were flop in the WTC final, in which the name of Virat Kohli was also included. Virat Kohli, who scored 75 centuries in international cricket, could score only 14 runs in India’s first innings against Australia. However, in the second innings, Kohli appeared in a bit of rhythm and scored an inning of 49 runs. Along with this, once again in the ICC title match, Kohli has maintained a poor record with the bat, which also cost the team a lot this time.

Team India will go on West Indies tour

After the defeat in the WTC final, the players of Team India have got a long break. Now Team India will be seen playing in the month of July only. This time the Indian team will do a long tour of West Indies, which includes Test to ODI and T20 series. The Indian team is yet to be announced for this tour. At the same time, many young players can also get a chance in Team India for this tour. Which includes the names of many players including Rinku Singh, Jaiswal, who performed amazingly in IPL 2023, now it has to be seen who gets a chance this time.

