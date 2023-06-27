Virat Kohli told the name of his favorite stadium, where he is desperate to play the World Cup 2023

Former captain of Team India Virat Kohli ICC Men’s ODI world cup 2023 Expressed his happiness over the schedule and talked about the stadium where he is most excited to play during the World Cup. The ICC released the schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The first match will be played between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. These teams clashed in the final of 2019.

India will start its campaign on 8 October

Hosts India will begin their campaign against five-time World Cup champions Australia on October 8 in Chennai. For the first time, India will be the sole host country of the 50-over World Cup. India had earlier hosted in 1987, 1996 and 2011 along with Asian countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. 2011 World Cup champion Kohli named his favorite place. The former captain of India has taken the name of Wankhede.

Virat Kohli said this

Virat Kohli told the ICC, ‘Personally, I am looking forward to playing in Mumbai in this World Cup. It would be great to experience that atmosphere again. I can understand how special it is to play the home World Cup and how excited people are. Kohli reminisced the 2011 World Cup final, which India won by a six-wicket margin against Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India won the 2011 World Cup title at Wankhede

Kohli hit four fours in his 35 off 49 balls before being dismissed by a brilliant catch by Tillakaratne Dilshan. Kohli said, ‘I was very young then. I saw what it meant for seniors. I can understand what must have gone through them and how special it is to play a home World Cup and how excited they must be. The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides in the Men’s World Cup.