Virat Kohli Video: Anushka Sharma ‘sled’ husband Virat, Kohli also gave a befitting reply

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Viral Video: Team India’s star batsman Virat Kohli is in a lot of discussion about his aggressive style. He collects a lot of headlines for his aggression on the field. recently IPL 2023 Even during this, King Kohli was seen in a very aggressive mode. This is what makes them different from others. At the same time, a video is going viral on social media, in which Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is seen publicly sledging him, on which Virat’s reaction is becoming increasingly viral.

Anushka fiercely enjoyed Virat

Actually, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma appeared on the stage together during an event of Puma. Where both made fun of each other fiercely and also had a lot of fun. Many questions are asked to Anushka Sharma, which she also answers with impunity. In the beginning of the video, when Anushka Sharma is asked by what name she has saved Kohli’s number in her mobile. So in response Anushka says ‘Pati Parmeshwar’. However, later when Anushka was given the task of sledging Kohli, she left no stone unturned to complete it.

Oh my words Anushka Sledging Virat & wait for VK’s reply! #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/5uw7T3pVVP

Kohli gave a befitting reply on Anushka’s sledging

Further in the video, the host asks Anushka Sharma to sledge her husband Virat, on which Virat has to react. In such a situation, both stand on the stage and Virat acts to bat while Anushka wicketkeeping. While sledging from behind the wicket, Anushka tells Virat ‘Come on Virat today is 24th April, today let’s make a run’. With saying this, Anushka hugs Virat from behind. But Kohli also did not delay at all in replying to Anushka’s sledging. Responding to Anushka, Kohli said, “Abe, as many matches as your team won’t have scored runs in June-July.”

Virat’s great performance in IPL 2023

IPL 2023 was fantastic for former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli. Lots of runs came out of his bat. Kohli scored a total of 639 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.25. During this, Kohli also scored 6 half-centuries along with 2 centuries. However, this season also RCB failed to win the IPL title. Bangalore had to face defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in the last match of the league stage and the team was out of the playoff race.

