Virat Kohli went on a lunch date with wife Anushka Sharma in London, shared beautiful pictures on social media

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Lunch Date Photos: The series of two Test matches between India and West Indies is going to start from 12th July. For this many players have reached West Indies, but some players have not reached yet. great batsman of india Virat Kohli these days my wife Anushka Sharma Enjoying holidays in London with. Kohli and Anushka recently went on a lunch date. Anushka has shared some interesting pictures on Instagram.

Virat-Anushka were seen relishing the delicious flavors



Anushka Sharma recently shared some pictures on Instagram. He shared the photo in Instagram Story. In these pictures, Anushka has shown a glimpse of the delicious dishes of London. Along with this, she has also shared a selfie with her husband. Virat Kohli is seen in a new look in the selfie. He can be seen wearing a blue shirt with a white T-shirt. Anushka and Kohli went to ‘The Clove Club’ for a lunch date. According to media reports, both of them are currently in London. Kohli was also seen outside Team India’s hotel. Anushka-Kohli’s fans have also shared some pictures on Twitter, which are recent.

Chance for many new players for test series

Significantly, the Indian team will play a Test match against the West Indies in Dominica from July 12. After this, the second Test match will be played from 20 July. Many players of Team India have not been able to reach Dominica. But they will come here soon and start practicing. The Indian team has given a chance to many new players in the Test series. Team India Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rituraj Gaikwad have been included in the Test team. Ishaan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat and Shrikar Bharat are also included in the team. India will also play ODI and T20 series after the Test.

Indian Test team for West Indies tour

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Akshar Patel, Mohammad Siraj , Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

