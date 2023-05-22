Virat Kohli will leave for England tomorrow for WTC Final, Captain Rohit Sharma will reach London on this day

star batsman of team india Virat Kohli He is among the Indian players who will leave for England in the early hours of Tuesday for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in London. Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Mohammed Siraj Will also reach London by the same flight. The first batch to leave for England includes spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Akshar Patel and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, besides a support staff led by Rahul Dravid.

Some players including Rohit Sharma will go to England later

The WTC final will be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11. Sources in the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) said, ‘The players will reach England in two or three batches. The first batch will leave tomorrow morning at 4.30 am. The players whose teams have reached the playoffs of the Indian Premier League will reach England later. These players include Captain Rohit Sharma, Ishaan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, KS Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane.

Naveen-ul-Haq mocks Virat Kohli on RCB’s defeat! Fans gave a befitting reply

Cheteshwar Pujara is in England only

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is already playing county cricket in England. The Indian team might not get to play any practice match before the WTC final. The English County Championship is currently underway and the WTC final is an International Cricket Council (ICC) match. In such a situation, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is not bound to arrange practice matches for the visiting team.

India will not play practice match with junior team

A BCCI source said on condition of anonymity that if we play against a select county XI, it will mostly consist of second-tier players or youngsters as the teams will not release their core players during the championship. Playing against weak opposition will not help in solid practice.

Team India will descend with the intention of winning the ICC trophy

Most of India’s players will turn up for the WTC final after playing in the IPL for two months, while only three of the players in the Australian squad for this crucial match were playing in the T20 league. India was the runner-up in WTC in 2021. He will go on the field with the aim of winning the first ICC trophy in the last 10 years.