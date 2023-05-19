Virat Kohli’s wicket will be crucial in WTC final, claims former Australian captain

great australian batsman Ricky Ponting believes that next month world test championship The wicket of Virat Kohli in the final will be the focus of every Australian bowler as his confidence has increased a lot after a stellar performance in the IPL. The final of the ICC World Test Championship will be played between India and Australia at The Oval in England from June 7. Ponting, one of Australia’s most successful captains, said, “I spoke to Virat a month ago during an IPL match in Bangalore and he told that he felt that he had returned to his best form.”

Virat’s sixth century in IPL

Virat Kohli scored his sixth century in IPL in the match played against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday and has scored 538 runs in 13 matches so far. On the occasion of the unveiling of the World Test Championship mace, Ponting said, ‘I am sure all the bowlers of Australia will have their eyes on his wicket. The final match will be between India’s top order and Australia’s fast bowlers and will get the best of Test cricket.

India’s top batsmen will be targeted

Ponting said that India will miss fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He said, ‘Some players of the Indian team are injured. KL Rahul is not there and Bumrah will also be missed. But Mohammed Shami is in form and it is expected that both the teams will be able to field their best XI otherwise cricket lovers will be very disappointed. Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, will now be seen commenting on this match after Delhi’s last match in the IPL on Saturday.

Bowlers get advantage on the third day at The Oval

He also said that Australia will get an advantage due to the Oval’s pitch being like home pitches. He said, ‘The conditions of the Oval are favorable to Australia and I think the Australian team will get the benefit of this. It is generally understood that the contest will be between the Indian spinners and the Australian batsmen, but the pitch at the Oval favors the batsmen in the beginning and the spinners play a role from the third to the fourth day. About a dozen players from India who played in the WTC final are playing in the IPL while only four players from Australia are in this league. When asked about the impact of IPL on preparations, he said that there are two sides to look at everything.