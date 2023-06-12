Virat vs Gambhir: Gautam Gambhir spoke openly on the fight with Virat Kohli, know what he said

Indian cricket team’s dream of winning the ICC trophy has not been fulfilled even this time. India’s title drought continued with their defeat in the World Test Championship final at the hands of Australia on Sunday. In the last 10 years, Team India has not won a single ICC trophy. Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir, the former veteran opener of the Indian team, has given a big statement on the fight between Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq and then himself during the IPL.

Gautam Gambhir supported Naveen-ul-Haq

There was a dispute between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq in the match between Lucknow Super Giants and RCB in IPL 2023. The dispute increased so much that Lucknow team’s mentor Gautam Gambhir jumped into it. After which there was a heated argument between Kohli and Gambhir. Gautam Gambhir has given a big statement on this debate. Talking to a TV channel, Gambhir said that ‘if Naveen-ul-Haq has not done anything wrong, then it is my duty to stand by him and I will continue to do so till my last breath. Be it Naveen in front or someone else.

Gambhir further said that if I think you are right then I will stand by you. This is what I have been taught and this is how I am living my life.

The reason why India is not winning the ICC trophy was also told

While talking to a media channel, Gautam Gambhir said that there is a truth which no one will speak, but it should come in front of everyone. Fans in India are individual obsessed and not team obsessed. Here a player is considered bigger than the team. Be it England, New Zealand or England, here the teams are considered big, but here we consider one player of the team as big.

Gautam Gambhir further said that when two players score the same runs and keep showing only one player, then people will know only him while the other will become underrated. What makes a player underrated? Social media only makes it.

Veteran Australian player took a dig at IPL, said – country is paramount before money Gautam Gambhir