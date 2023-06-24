Visit Vaishno Devi and North India for 17 thousand, people of Ranchi-Bokaro will also be able to enjoy this package of IRCTC

Bharat Gaurav Train: Bharat Gaurav train will pass through some stations of Jharkhand for Uttar Bharat Darshan along with Vaishno Devi. Those interested in the 10 night and 11 day Gaurav Yatra can book their tickets on irctctourism.com. This information has been given by Praveen Sharma, Area Manager of IRCTC. He said that this train will start from Kolkata on August 11, which will return on August 21 via Haridwar, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi, Amritsar Golden Temple, Taj Mahal, Mathura, Vrindavan and Ayodhya. He said that to promote Indian Railway tourism, tickets are being made available at 33 per cent concession rate. During this, IRCTC Chief Supervisor Mukesh Prasad and Catering Assistant Mantu Kumar were present.

790 passengers can travel by sleeper and third AC at a discounted rate

IRCTC Area Manager Praveen Sharma said that 580 sleeper and 210 third AC berths are available in Bharat Gaurav Yatra train. For sleeper, Rs 17,000 per person, Rs 27,400 for Standard (Third AC) and Rs 30,300 for Comfort (Third AC) will have to be spent. Two meals a day will be provided to all the passengers along with breakfast. At the same time, arrangements will be made for hotels to stay at tourist places and road vehicles for sightseeing. Said that there are air-conditioned road vehicles and accommodation for the passengers of the comfort class. Along with this, security guards, sweepers and tour escort will be available in the coach.

You can start the journey from these railway stations

Manager Praveen Sharma told that this train will leave with 8 sleeper coaches, three third AC, two SLR and one pantrycar coach. This train goes to Kolkata, Mecheda, Kharagpur, Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Ranchi, Bokaro, There will be halt for pilgrims at Gaya, Sasaram and Deendayal Upadhyay stations. This train will pass through Bokaro railway station on 12th August.

Royal Rajasthan Tour from October 20, halt at these stations of Jharkhand

IRCTC will open Gaurav Bharat special train from Kolkata for 11 nights and 12 days from 20 October. For this, Rs 20650 will have to be spent in Sleeper Coach, Rs 30960 for Stand Third AC and Rs 34110 for Comfort Third AC. This train will pass through Kolkata, Bandel Junction, Vardman, Durgapur, Asansol, Dhanbad, Gomoh, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Dehri on Sone, Sasaram, Deendayal Upadhyay Railway Station, Ajmer, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Abu Road, Jodhpur Will make Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jaipur tour.

