Visiting India is not just a sightseeing tour but an immersive experience: PM Modi

New Delhi, 21 June (Hindustan Times). Referring to India’s ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ approach to tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the last nine years special emphasis has been laid on developing the entire tourism ecosystem in the country. Modi emphasized that a visit to India is not just about sightseeing, but a comprehensive experience.

The Prime Minister was speaking through a video message while addressing the G-20 Tourism Ministers’ meeting held in Goa on Wednesday. “From transport infrastructure to the hospitality sector to skill development, and even to our visa system, we have kept the tourism sector as the focal point of our reforms,” ​​Modi said. He highlighted that the hospitality sector has great potential for employment generation, social inclusion and economic growth, employing more women and youth than other sectors. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that India is also recognizing the relevance of the tourism sector for faster achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Prime Minister highlighted the upcoming Sao Joao Festival in Goa and said that India is a land of festivals. Referring to the General Elections due next year, the Prime Minister urged the Tourism Ministers to witness the Festival of Democracy in the Mother of Democracy (India), where nearly a billion voters would participate for more than a month and inculcate democratic values. Will confirm your faith. “With over one million polling stations, there will be no dearth of places for you to witness this festival in all its diversity,” said the Prime Minister. He extended an invitation to visit India during the festival of democracy.

The Prime Minister invoked the spirit of Incredible India and urged the Tourism Ministers to take some time out from their serious discussions and explore the natural beauty and spiritual side of Goa. The Prime Minister pointed out that India during its G-20 Presidency is holding around 200 meetings in 100 different locations across the country, making each an experience different from the other.

The Prime Minister underlined that India’s efforts in the tourism sector are focused on preserving its rich heritage while creating world-class infrastructure for tourism. Noting that India attracts pilgrims from every major religion of the world, the Prime Minister stressed on the development of spiritual tourism as one of the focus areas. He pointed out that one of the major spiritual centres, the eternal city of Varanasi, has seen a tenfold increase in the number of pilgrims due to infrastructure upgrades, taking the number to 70 million today. He also underlined that India is creating new tourist attractions and cited the example of the Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, which attracted around 2.7 million tourists within a year of its inauguration.

The Prime Minister said, “Terrorism divides but tourism unites.” He said that tourism has the potential to connect people from all walks of life, thereby creating a harmonious society. Modi expressed happiness that a G20 Tourism Dashboard is being developed in partnership with UNWTO, which will be the first of its kind platform that will bring together best practices, case studies and inspiring stories. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the deliberations and the ‘Goa Roadmap’ will enhance collective efforts to realize the transformative power of tourism. “The motto of India’s G20 presidency, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ can be a global tourism motto in itself,” he said.