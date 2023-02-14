VK Board of Directors Approves Potential Redomiciliation in Russia

On February 13, VK’s Board of Directors approved the possibility of redomiciliating the company from the British Virgin Islands to the Russian Federation, subject to compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

“In the current situation, when the vast majority of assets are based and generate revenue in Russia, and the number of Russian securities holders has increased, redomiciliation is in the interests of the company and its shareholders, and is also the best practice for public companies to exit foreign offshore jurisdictions,” the statement said. press service “In contact with”.

It is noted that if the re-registration is carried out, then VK, in accordance with Russian law, will become an “international public company”. Thus, it will be able to continue its activities in Russia as a legal entity, and this procedure will help improve the efficiency of the company’s management.

At the same time, VK intends to maintain the status of a public company and will regularly provide information on the progress of redomiciliation.

Earlier, on January 24, it was reported that VK posted its bug bounty program on the BugBounty.ru platform. This is the third such partnership: in the summer of 2022, the company announced a partnership with the Standoff 365 platform from Positive Technologies, and in November with the BI.ZONE Bug Bounty platform. The VK program includes 27 projects: VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Mail.ru Mail, RuStore and other services used by millions of Russians.

