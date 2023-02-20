VK Video will show exclusive content from new authors

The platform expands the library of blogging content: Vlad A4, Satyr, Kukoyaki, DAVA and other popular authors will present their new videos only on vk videos. The service will also feature content from the largest producer of entertainment shows — medium quality. Among the announced new products are more than 20 projects from the label. VK Video continues to be updated for viewers to make viewing content even more convenient, search and recommendations become more accurate, and the interface more functional.

The VK Video library already has more than 100,000 films, shows and series, the service plans to increase it by attracting popular bloggers, supporting young authors, as well as working with copyright holders and creating their own projects. The platform continues to grow, presenting more and more unique content from the most popular bloggers of any genre:

Children’s content: Vlad A4, Mamix, DAVA.Entertainment and lifestyle content: exile show, Kukoyaki, Ida Galich, Anya Ischuk, GEO.Education and DIY: Danya Craster.Sport: German El Classico, Alexey Stolyarov, Victor Blud.Music videos: GlebaTV, AKSTAR, LAMBORJEANS.

During the year, even more popular authors of various topics will appear on the platform. In particular, the largest producer of entertainment shows presents its unique content in VK Video – medium quality. More than 20 projects will appear on the platform, among which are already available:

“I know myself!” With Azamat Musagaliev – a pseudo-intellectual quiz in which Azamat will try to find and ask the stars questions about them that they cannot answer. “Contacts” with Anton Shastun – a show where the invited participants must answer questions using their contacts on the phone.“Big Question” – the actors of the show “Improvisation” and the invited guest must give the same answers to the questions, completely without hearing each other. Stand-up comedian podcast Ivan Abramov – a frank conversation on topics in which the viewer will find a reflection of their childhood fears and adult experiences.Slavic Values ​​Evgeniya Chebatkova – the first English-language stand-up concert of a comedian recorded for a Russian audience.“OH” with Garik Kharlamov and Timur Batrutdinov, Big Russian Boss Show, “Who is your subscriber” with Karina Kross and Roman Kagramanov and other popular projects from the studio.

Nikolai Duksin, director of the music ecosystem and video content department of VK:

“Our platform is actively developing and supporting both UGC and PUGC videos. This approach allows young authors to quickly find their audience, and viewers to watch their favorite content without restrictions. VK Video brings together users of different ages and interests — everyone can find content from top authors of any genre on the platform. We are also actively working with licensed video content, including feature films, series and television programs, we have live broadcasts of major concerts and sporting events.”