Vladimir Putin announced Moscow’s readiness to support China’s business in Russia

March 21 - BLiTZ. In order to strengthen Russian-Chinese relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to support Chinese business in replacing Western industries that left Russia due to sanctions. He also noted the progress in the development of trade in agricultural products and a significant increase in trade between Russia and China, carried out in the national currencies of both countries.

This statement testifies to the further strategic importance of strengthening cooperation between Russia and China in economic matters and means increasing the attractiveness of Russia for Chinese investors.

Vladimir Putin said that almost all parameters of the agreement on a new gas pipeline from Russia to China have been agreed March 21, 2023 at 17:49